'NO MORE ATTACKS': Trump distances US from South Pars Gas Field attack by Israel, but warns Iran and defends 'very innocent' Qatar

US President Donald Trump is not in a good mood, at least his Truth Social post on Wednesday (Mar 18) hints so. The US president has reacted after Israel carried out a strike on the South Pars Gas Field. Distancing America from the attack, Trump said that the US knew nothing about it. A seemingly angry Trump lashed out at Iran for attacking LNG facilities in Qatar as part of retaliation against South Pars Gas Field strike. While he declared that Israel will not carry out attacks on South Pars Field, he defended Qatar using expressions he has rarely used for any other nation. “The country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.” He then issued a stern warning of blowing up the entire South Pars Gas Field if Qatar is attacked by Iran again. He said that he would do so “with or without the help of Israel” and added that he would not want to authorise such level of violent act because of the long term implications. Ahead of Trump's post, an Associated Press report stated that Israel carried out a strike on South Pars gas field in the Pesian Gulf even after Washington backed out of the plan.

“Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen. NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field,” Trump wrote in Truth Social post.

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Trump's Truth Social post is a hint that he might be frustrated with Israeli offensive in the war that has now entered Day 20. While he has been slamming Iran for attack on neighbouring Gulf nations, specially Qatar and UAE, his statements about Israel is being seen as a warning and also a hint that Benjamin Netanyahu-led country might be at its own now that the war has started.

He then lashed out at Iran saying “Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility” He then said that US would blow up South Pars Gas Field if “Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so.”