/'Political structure strong': Araghchi responds after Larijani's killing; IRGC launches Khorramshahr, Kheibar Shekan missiles

Soon after confirming the death of security chief Ali Larijani, Iran has insisted that its political system and structure is strong and it won't be shaken by the demise of officials. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview said that top officials death will not be a setback for Iran’s government. His statement is the first statement by any Iranian government official after country Supreme National Security Council confirmed Larijani's death. Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that its missiles have “successfully hit more than 100 military and security targets in the heart of” Israel in response to the killing of Larijani and his companions.

Speaking to Al Jazeera in an interview, Araghchi said, “I do not know why the Americans and the Israelis still have not understood this point: The Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with established political, economic, and social institutions. The presence or absence of a single individual does not affect this structure.” He added, “Of course, individuals are influential, and each person plays their role – some better, some worse, some less – but what matters is that the political system in Iran is a very solid structure.” He also blamed the Americans for destruction in the Gulf nations.

Meanwhile, the IRGC said that the sites were hit because of the “collapse” of Israel’s “multi-layered and ultra-advanced defense system”. The IRGC said it deployed Khorramshahr 4, Qadr, Emad and Khybershakan missiles in the “revenge” attack. Mourning the demise of Larijani, Iran's official statement on it said, "The pure souls of the martyrs embraced the purified soul of God’s righteous servant," the council said, describing his death as martyrdom after "a lifetime of struggle" for the Islamic Republic. "After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and of the Islamic Revolution, he ultimately attained his long-held aspiration, answered the divine call, and honourably achieved the sweet grace of martyrdom in the trench of service," it added.

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Last post by Larijani

A post was shared on Larijani's social media profile on X soon after Israel claimed that he was killed. In a post in Persian, Ali Larijani paid tribute to 80 Navy personnel onboard IRIS Dena ship that was sunk by US torpedo attack in the Indian Ocean last week. In a handwritten note, Larijani wrote, “The martyrdom of the brave members of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic in Dena is part of the sacrifices of the proud nation that has emerged in this time of struggle against international oppressors. Their memory will always remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundations of the Army of the Islamic Republic for years to come within the structure of the armed forces." This is now his final public message before death.