/'Ali Larijani, Iran’s security chief, killed in Israeli strike', claims Netanyahu

Ali Larijani was widely known as a prominent figure in Iran’s political and security establishment. In Netanyahu’s statement, he was described as the head of the Revolutionary Guards, though publicly he has been associated with high-level advisory and national security roles. Larijani has long been seen as influential in shaping Iran’s domestic and foreign policies. His reported killing, if confirmed, would mark one of the most significant losses for Iran’s leadership in recent years. The uncertainty surrounding his status has added to the tension, with conflicting reports and speculation continuing to circulate across international media platforms.