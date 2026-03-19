/Saudi Arabia warns Iran of 'military actions' after attack on oil facilities, 12 Arab nations issue statement: Is the war expanding?

As war in Iran entered Day 20 without any sign of ending, Gulf countries that are caught in crosshairs have issued a statement urging the Islamic Republic to halt the attacks “immediately.” On Thursday (Mar 19), foreign ministers of 12 Arab and Islamic states issued a joint statement urging Iran to respect international law, while Saudi Arabia said that it “reserved the right to take military actions” against Iran if deemed necessary. Iran has attacked Gulf nations in retaliation of attacks on its territory by Israel and the US. Iran claimed that if attacks on the country is done from these Gulf nations, then it is treated as an “American territory.” The joint statement added that Tehran has been attacking “residential areas, civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential buildings and diplomatic premises.” The statement was issued on behalf of ministers representing Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: Trump distances US from South Pars Gas Field attack by Israel

Saudi issues stern warning

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In a separate statement, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan after a meeting with Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, said, “ Iran’s message today was quite clear… The targeting of Riyadh, while a number of diplomats are meeting, I cannot see as coincidental. It doesn’t believe in talking to its neighbours. It tries to pressure its neighbours. And what I can say, categorically, that’s not going to work. Saudi is not going to succumb to pressure.” He added that this attempt to build pressure will “backfire” warning that the country ”reserves the right to take military actions, if deemed necessary, and if the time comes, the leadership of the Kingdom will take the necessary decision. We will not shy away from protecting our country and our economic resources.”

What Trump said?

Meanwhile, US President Donald distanced America from the attack by Israel on Iran's South Pars Gas Field and declared that Benjamin Netanyahu led nation will not resort to such attacks anymore. He also warned of blowing up the entire South Pars Gas Field if Qatar is attacked by Iran again and stated that Tehran should know about who is involved before striking nations in name of retaliation.

"If Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar - In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before. I do not want to authorize this level of violence and destruction because of the long term implications that it will have on the future of Iran, but if Qatar’s LNG is again attacked, I will not hesitate to do so,” Trump wrote in a lengthy Truth Social post.