/'No chance for dissenting voices': Insider reveals what happened in Trump's meetings before Iran war

Former United States counterterrorism chief Joe Kent on Wednesday (Mar 18) claimed that "key decision makers" in the Trump administration were not able to express their opinions about the war to US President Donald Trump. Kent said the situation remains the same till the day claiming that key decision makers are "not allowed to come and express their opinion” to President Trump.

Speaking to former Fox News host and conservative podcaster Tucker Carlson in his first interview since his resignation, he said, "In the lead up to this last iteration, good deal of key decision makers were not allowed to come and express their opinion to the president." He also added that there was “robust debate” preceding US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last year. But he claimed that the intelligence community’s ability to offer a “sanity check” when briefing the president “was largely stifled in this second iteration." "They had that discussion, you know, behind closed doors, and there wasn’t a chance for any dissenting voices to come,” he said.

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This comes after the White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Kent ‘was not involved in any discussions related to the Iran operation’, distancing him from key decision-making. Additionally, a report by the New York Post quoted former deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich claiming that Kent had been linked to security leaks and conflicts within the chain of command, suggesting his exit may not have been voluntary. Kent resigned as counterterror chief last week over Iran war claiming that the US started the war due to “pressure from Israel.”

Kent's other claims in the podcast