Since the beginning of the war, Iran has maintained that the US started the war on behalf of Israel. However, Donald Trump said that it was the US that dragged Israel into the war. Trump administration has been issuing contradictory claims on the reasons to begin the war. Marco Rubio, Trump's Secretary of State on Mar 3 said that America attacked Iran “preemptively” after knowing about Israel's plans. “Obviously, we were aware of Israeli intentions…We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn't preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio said. However, he backtracked from his statements later. Additionally, the US administration has also been confused about its goal in the war and its endgame plans.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)