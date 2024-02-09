Pennsylvania: Police battle massive house fire amid shooting incident; six feared dead

Six family members, including three children, are feared dead following a tragic incident in a suburban Philadelphia house fire believed to be intentionally set during a shooting that also wounded two police officers, officials revealed Thursday.

How the tragedy unfolded

The harrowing ordeal began when police responded to a call reporting an 11-year-old child shot in East Lansdowne, near Philadelphia. Upon arrival, officers encountered gunfire, resulting in injuries to two of them.

Subsequently, smoke and flames engulfed the house—a fire investigators suspect was started deliberately.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer described the search for remains as "gruesome," characterising it as a recovery operation.

Also read | Tucker Carlson accuses Biden administration of 'illegally' spying on him to prevent interview with Putin

"It's a crime scene, but it's a recovery operation," he said as per USA News. The DA also said that the investigation into who might have been in the home during the tragedy could take "hours, even days."

Firefighters continued their efforts at the scene Thursday morning, with smoke still visible amidst the charred wreckage. An excavator has been employed to dismantle the remaining structure and sift through debris for investigation purposes.

What about the child that was shot?

Stollsteimer, as per the report, voiced uncertainty regarding the authenticity of the initial report of a child being shot. He said that it might have been a ploy to lure officers to the house. As per a Philadelphia Inquirer report citing law enforcement sources, the 911 caller and the shooter were likely the same person.

Police have discovered one human torso and a rifle. As per DA Stollsteimer, authorities will likely have to rely on dental records to identify the dead.

"It will be a gruesome, time-consuming process," he said, adding that the process is expected to span hours or even days.

The devastating fire, originating from within the residence, as per reports, has caused extensive damage, complicating efforts to ascertain its cause and the perpetrator of the shooting.

Identified as the Le family's residence, authorities believe three adults and three children perished in the blaze. Two family members, identified as the grandparents, escaped the fire. The grandmother, in a conversation with 6ABC recounted a dispute escalating between her son and his 13-year-old niece.

Officers injured

Two officers sustained injuries during the response. Lansdowne Police Officers David Schiazza, 54, and East Lansdowne Police Officer John Meehan, 44, endured gunshot wounds, with Meehan undergoing surgery for his injuries.

"Two of our members were shot today in the line of duty," said the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 27 on social media Wednesday night.

"... Our thoughts are with the officers, their friends and family as we hope for a speedy recovery. Thank you to the members who conducted a tactical rescue under fire to save the officers," they added.