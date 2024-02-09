Tucker Carlson accuses Biden administration of 'illegally' spying on him to prevent interview with Putin

American journalist Tucker Carlson, who came under the spotlight on Thursday (Feb 8) after he interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, has accused the Biden administration of sabotage claiming that the US government illegally spied on him.

In a video posted on social media platform X, he said that the US government leaked his text messages to other media platforms in order to stop him from interviewing the Russian president.

"Almost three years ago, the Biden administration illegally spied on our text messages and then leaked the contents to their servants in the news media. They did this in order to stop a Putin interview that we were planning. Last month, we're pretty certain they did exactly the same thing once again," he said.

