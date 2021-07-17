Patients taking cholesterol medicine statin at 41% lower risk of an in-hospital death due to COVID-19

Researchers have found out that cholesterol-lowering statins and anti-hypertension medicines stabilise underlying diseases, making patients more likely to recover from COVID-19.

A study conducted by a researchers from the University of California's San Diego School of Medicine found that patients taking statin are at 41 per cent lower risk of an in-hospital death due to coronavirus disease.

Lead author Lori Daniels said, "When faced with this virus at the beginning of the pandemic, there was a lot of speculation surrounding certain medications that affect the body's ACE2 receptor, including statin, and whether they may influence Covid-19 risk. At the time we thought that statins may inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 infection through their known anti-inflammatory effects and binding capabilities, which may potentially stop the progression of the virus".

Also read | World leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting

As a part of the study, the research team used data from the American Heart Association's COVID-19 Cardiovascular Registry. They then applied their original findings to 10,541 patients across the United States, who were hospitalised with the coronavirus disease.

It was conducted across 104 hospitals from January to September 2020.

Further speaking about the research, Daniels said, "We performed more advanced analyses as we attempted to control for comorbidities, socioeconomic status and hospital factors. The study confirmed our prior findings that statins reduce risk of death among patients hospitalised for Covid-19."