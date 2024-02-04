Paris taking step towards greener future, votes to hike SUVs parking fees

Parisians are casting their votes in a crucial referendum this Sunday (Feb 4), deciding whether the city should implement a hefty parking surcharge on large SUVs or not. This initiative is part of Paris's ongoing commitment to transforming into a fully bikeable city. The proposed increase in parking fees for cars weighing 1.6 tonnes is 18 euros ($19.4) per hour in the city centre. Meanwhile, the charge for outer districts is 12 euros.

The primary goal is to discourage the use of what they term "bulky, polluting" cars, with the new tariff also extending to electric cars weighing 2 tonnes and more.

However, these changes have sparked controversy among car drivers. The 40 millions d'automobilistes, a French association for the interests of motorists, launched a petition advocating for drivers' freedom to choose their preferred vehicles.

While emphasising the city's determination to prioritise eco-friendly transportation options, the deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire said, "Heavier, more dangerous, more polluting... SUVs are an environmental disaster."

Notably, last year, in a highly contested referendum held on April 2, Parisians voiced their opinion on prohibiting rental electric scooters within the city limits. The majority, with 89 percent of voters supporting the proposed ban, outweighed the 11 percent who opposed it. Despite the clear stance, voter turnout was notably low, with only 7 percent of the 1.3 million eligible voters participating in the referendum, media reports indicated.

71 pc surge in bikes

Under the leadership of Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Paris has witnessed a dramatic transformation with 84 km of cycle lanes added since 2020. There has been a remarkable 71 percent surge in bike usage between the end of COVID-19 lockdowns and 2023.

SUVs are increasingly popular in France but they are facing criticism as a threat to environmental sustainability as the world continues to witness devastating impacts of climate change.

40 millions d'automobilistes said, "We must firmly oppose these attacks on freedom pursued under false green pretexts."

"If we don't stop it now, this unjustified rebellion led by an ultra-urban and anti-car minority will spread like gangrene to other cities," the group added. The outcome of this referendum will undoubtedly shape the future of transportation policies not just in Paris but may set a precedent for cities worldwide.