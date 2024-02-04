Heavy rainfall submerges Karachi's major roads, rescue ops challenged

Karachi, the capital city in Pakistan's Sindh province, was hit by widespread rains on Saturday (Feb 3) night, drenching the city and causing major roads to be inundated. Residents of the city also had to bear the brunt of the 700 electricity feeders that toppled amid the downpour, plunging several parts of the city into darkness.

In a word of caution to the city people, Karachi's Rescue 1122 issued a statement urging the public to stay indoors. “The public is requested to avoid going out on the roads unnecessarily. Rescue teams are facing difficulties in emergency responses due to severe traffic jams on roads," media reports said quoting the statement.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had already predicted the heavy rains across the city. Dramatic footages of the submerged road were seen circulating online which showed cars under water.

Rescue teams were dispatched in various parts of the city to assist the public. Fortunately, no building collapses were reported, and only two individuals suffered minor injuries from a wall collapse. The injured were promptly moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

As per the PMD, precipitation measurements indicated 64mm at Malir Halt, 63.8mm in Surjani, 75mm of rainfall at PAF Base Faisal (Shahrae Faisal), 55mm in Keamari, 51mm in the Old Airport area, and 52mm in Quaidabad.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab urged residents to limit unnecessary movement, assuring that teams were actively working to clear major roads. “Issues are being addressed. Will keep people posted,” he said.

Notably, Pakistan was hit by devastating floods from June 15 to October 2022. It resulted in significant human casualties and economic losses. The floods claimed the lives of nearly 1,839 people and caused massive damage.

The immediate causes of the floods were attributed to heavier than usual monsoon rains and melting glaciers, both linked to climate change. In response to the severity of the situation, Pakistan declared a state of emergency as well on August 25, 2022. It was described as the worst in the country's history.