Former Trump aide Mike Gill succumbs to injuries, days after being shot

Donald Trump's former aide Mike Gill died on Saturday (Feb 3), days after being shot by a carjacker in Washington D.C, according to US media reports.

Gill, a married father of three served as former president Trump's chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. His wife, Kristina Gill, released a statement, announcing the death.

"It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill. His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled," she said in a statement.

"In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance," she added.

Former CFTF Chairman Christopher Giancarlo shared a condolence statement, calling Gill as “one of the most wonderful, honest, earnest, and open-hearted persons on this Earth".

“Words cannot express the tragedy of the loss of this fine man, colleague, and cherished friend,” Giancarlo added. “He will be sorely missed and long remembered.”

What happened to Gill?

Gill was shot last Monday (Jan 29) while inside a car at the 900 block of K Street NW, waiting for his wife. According to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, approached the parked vehicle shortly before 6 pm and shot Gill before exiting the vehicle.

After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot and attempted to seal another vehicle where he fatally shot 35-year-old Alberto Vazquez, Jr. and drove off in his car.

He stole two more cars and sprayed bullets at a D.C. police officer and a Maryland State Police trooper along I-95 in Laurel, Maryland around 2:30 am the next day. A couple of hours later, Cunningham was shot and killed by New Carrollton police officers after he attempted to attack them as well.

After ending his association with Trump, Gill had been working as senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council when he died.