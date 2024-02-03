Judge postpones election interference trial against Donald Trump

United States District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday (February 2) formally postponed trial against former US president Donald Trump who faces charges of trying to overturn US Presidential Election 2020. The trial was scheduled to begin next month. The delay was widely expected.

It originates from Trump's appeal claiming immunity from prosecution during the actions he took during his time in the office. The case in a Wshington federal court has been paused since December.

Judge Chutkan did not announce a new date for the trial to begin. he made a short entry in court document that said, "the court will set a new schedule if and when the mandate is returned."

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has not ruled on Trump's immunity claim. It heard his side's argument on January 9.

Despite his legal troubles Trump remains a presidential favourite among Republican voters and is a frontrunner in the intra-party race to win the nomination to contest 2024 US Presidential Election.

Prosecutor admits relationship with hired lawyer

The Trump camp appeared to get a boost on Friday when Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor behind election interference charges against the former president, admitted that she had a relationship with an attorney she hired on the case.

Trump and two co-defendants in the case have demanded Willis's disqualification citing her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The former president has also said that charges against him in this case should be dismissed.

Willis has filed a 176-page document with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee and has called Trump's request "meritless". She has urged rejection of the request.

Nathan Wade has submitted an attached affidavit admitting that he began personal relationship with Willis in 2022. Wade is currently going through a contentious divorce.

In his affidavit, he has said that Willis "received no funds or personal financial gain from my position as Special Prosecutor."

Former US president Donald Trump is facing federal charges for his action aimed at overturning result of the 2020 US Presidential Election. He is also in soup because of the attack his supporters mounted on US Capitol building on

January 6, 2021.