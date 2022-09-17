Over 10 million kids lost a parent or a caregiver because of Covid: Study

Earlier this week, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the world is currently in a better position to end the coronavirus pandemic. While the pandemic may end sooner or later, the lives of millions have been upended for good, especially the kids and teenagers.

According to a modelling study, over 10.5 million children across the globe have lost a parent or a caregiver due to COVID-19.

The study, first-of-its-kind was a collaboration of 13 international organisations and found that of the 10.5 million, 4.2 million reside in Southeast Asia, 2.5 million in Africa, 1.5 million in the Americas, 1.5 million in Eastern Mediterranean, and 500,000 in Europe.

Countries such as India, Egypt, and Indonesia make up for the large chunk of the kids who have lost their near and dear ones.

The report, published in JAMA Pediatrics shows that one out of every 50 children in Southeast Asia and Africa has gone through the aforementioned scenarios.

Comparatively, only 1 in 150 in the Americas has had to endure such a painful early-life separation. The number paint a grim picture as they are almost double the previous estimates.

Globally, children who experience the loss of a parent or a caregiver are more often than not, at the most risk of trying from the path of normality. Scuh children face extreme poverty, sexual violence, abuse, sexual diseases, mental health problems and exploitation.

"The death of a parent or caregiver places children at a heightened risk of lifelong adversity, unless given appropriate support in time," said Dr Susan Hillis, the lead author of the study.

“When you have deaths of this magnitude, certainly without help you can weaken the fabric of a society in the future if you don’t take care of the children today.” she further added.

Losing a parent can inflict life-long consequences. According to the researchers, the study should act as an eye-opener for governments worldwide to bring policies that cater to this particular demography.

