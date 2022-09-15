'Seize this opportunity': WHO says end of COVID-19 pandemic is in sight

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the world is currently in a better position to end the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Since its outbreak in November 2019, the pandemic has killed over six million people.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference, "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."

Last week, the newly reported cases of the deadly disease fell to the lowest level since March 2020, Tedros said, and also urged the world to step up to "seize this opportunity".

He said, "If we don't take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption, and more uncertainty."

As per WHO's latest epidemiological report on Covid, the number of reported cases fell 28 per cent to 3.1 million during the week ending September 11, following a 12-per cent-drop a week earlier.

The latest report by the Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from Covid gives a detailed analysis of the pandemic. The study has also given some recommendations.

It suggests, that there should be steps to finally control and understand the pandemic.

The study also mentions investments that are realistic, feasible and necessary to strengthen the first line of defence against emerging infectious agents.

Also, there must be ambitious proposals to "ignite a renaissance in multilateralism, integrating the global response to the risk of future pandemics with actions to address the climate crisis and reversals in sustainable development."

In response, the world health body said that it welcomes the "overarching recommendations" of The Lancet. WHO added that the recommendations "align with our commitment to stronger global, regional & natl pandemic preparedness, prevention, readiness & response".

