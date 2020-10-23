Other countries 'will pay a price': Joe Biden and Donald Trump talk about Russian interference

A few hours ago, the FBI confirmed that according to their intel, Russia and Iran were trying to interfere in the US election 2020 process.

Talking about the same, the former Vice President Joe Biden said that if any other country interferes in the US election or the administration work, other countries "will pay a price" if he is elected as the President of the United States.

"I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is if it interferes with American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price," Biden said.

However, the current US President Donald Trump slammed Biden by talking about the controversy surrounding Biden's son Hunter Biden and alleging that Biden took money from Russia.

"You are getting a lot of money from Russia. You owe an explanation to the American people, you have to clean it up," Trump said to Biden.

The former VP, however, denied these allegations stating, "I haven't taken a single penny from any foreign country." Howeveer, Trump stood still on his point and even assured the public that "Joe got three and a half million dollars from Russia."

Biden, however, says Russia does not want him elected, while Trump says "nobody is tougher on Russia than me."