US Elections 2020: I think he's a Democrat, but that's OK, says Trump on Fauci

Second presidential debate Photograph:( AFP )
US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared off against each other in second presidential debate on Friday. This was their last one-on-one debate before November 3 polls.
US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared off against each other in second presidential debate on Friday. This was their last one-on-one debate before November 3 polls.
Joe Biden: "(Trump) says, we're learning to live with it (coronavirus0. People are learning to die with it,"
Donald Trump on Dr Fauci: "I think he's a Democrat, but that's OK"
On Russia and Iran
Donald Trump: "You are getting a lot of money from Russia. You owe an explanation to the American people, you have to clean it up,
Joe Biden: "I haven't taken a single penny from any foreign country whasoever"
Donald Trump: "Joe got three and a half million dollars from Russia,"
Joe Biden: ""Russia does not want me to be elected,"
Donald Trump: "Nobody is tougher on Russia than me,"
On Affordable healthcare
Donald Trump: "Always protect people with pre-existing conditions"
Joe Biden: "We will make sure we reduce healthcare insurance premiums"
Joe BIden: "I am not against private insurance."
Joe Biden: "Healthcare is not a privilege, it's a right"
On North Korea
Donald Trump: "When I met with Obama, he said our biggest problem is North Korea. He indicated that we will have a war with North Korea. We have a different kind of relationship with the guy and there is no war. He is not going to do that,"
On racism
Joe Biden: "There is institutional racism in America"
Donald Trump: "I am the least racist person in this room."
Donald Trump: "He called black community 'super predators'"
Joe Biden: "I did not say anything he is accusing me of"
On Climate change
Donald Trump: "We have done an incredible job environmentally"
Donald Trump: "We have the best carbon emission numbers we've had in 35 years under this administration. Look how 'filthy' are Russia and China, look at India...the air is so filthy".