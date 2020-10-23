US Elections 2020: I think he's a Democrat, but that's OK, says Trump on Fauci

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden squared off against each other in second presidential debate on Friday. This was their last one-on-one debate before November 3 polls.

Here are the important quotes from the presidential debate

Joe Biden: "(Trump) says, we're learning to live with it (coronavirus0. People are learning to die with it,"

Donald Trump on Dr Fauci: "I think he's a Democrat, but that's OK"

On Russia and Iran

Donald Trump: "You are getting a lot of money from Russia. You owe an explanation to the American people, you have to clean it up,

Joe Biden: "I haven't taken a single penny from any foreign country whasoever"

Donald Trump: "Joe got three and a half million dollars from Russia,"

Joe Biden: ""Russia does not want me to be elected,"

Donald Trump: "Nobody is tougher on Russia than me,"

On Affordable healthcare

Donald Trump: "Always protect people with pre-existing conditions"

Joe Biden: "We will make sure we reduce healthcare insurance premiums"

Joe BIden: "I am not against private insurance."

Joe Biden: "Healthcare is not a privilege, it's a right"

On North Korea

Donald Trump: "When I met with Obama, he said our biggest problem is North Korea. He indicated that we will have a war with North Korea. We have a different kind of relationship with the guy and there is no war. He is not going to do that,"

On racism

Joe Biden: "There is institutional racism in America"

Donald Trump: "I am the least racist person in this room."

Donald Trump: "He called black community 'super predators'"

Joe Biden: "I did not say anything he is accusing me of"

On Climate change

Donald Trump: "We have done an incredible job environmentally"

Donald Trump: "We have the best carbon emission numbers we've had in 35 years under this administration. Look how 'filthy' are Russia and China, look at India...the air is so filthy".