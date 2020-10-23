US election 2020: Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's immigration policies 'criminal'

During the final presidential debate of the US election 2020, the current US President Donald Trump was asked about his new and revised immigration policies which have separated children from their immigrant parents.

The Democratic nominee and the former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the Trump administration's "criminal" family separations on US border.

When asked about these policies and the children who have been separated, Trump said, "Yes, we are going to unite them."

However, Biden was not convinced with the answer and calling these policies "criminal", Biden slammed Trump administration's actions and said, "People were ripped from their arms and separated and those children have nowhere to go and it's criminal."

When the moderator asked "Do you understand why black parent's give their children 'the talk?", Trump stressed about how "Nobody's done more for black Americans than Donald Trump."

"We now have as strong of a border as we've ever had," Trump boasted, with Biden still in disagreement about the tough and inhumane immigration policies.