Oslo shooting being treated as 'act of Islamist terrorism', says Norwegian authorities

The shooting near a gay bar in Oslo, Norway is being treated as “an act of Islamist terrorism”, the country’s domestic intelligence service PST, which is responsible for counterterrorism, said on Saturday. According to Reuters, a gunman went on a rampage in a gay bar and surrounding streets killing two persons and seriously injuring at least 21 people. PST's chief Roger Berg also said in a press conference that the suspect had " a long history of violence and threats" and he was being monitored by the authorities "since 2015 in connection with concerns about his radicalisation".

Also read | India's abortion laws far clearer and better than US

The Pride march, which was supposed to take place in the Norwegian capital, was also called off due to the shootings. The organisers announced in a Facebook post that "all events linked to Oslo Pride have been cancelled" following "clear" recommendations from police and other authorities.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the police confirmed that one suspect was arrested and although they did not reveal the name, he is reportedly of Iranian descent. Police attorney Christian Hatlo told Reuters that he was being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

WATCH | Gunman opens fire at Oslo gay bar, 2 killed & 21 injured in shooting

"Our overall assessment is that there are grounds to believe that he wanted to cause grave fear in the population," Hatlo said according to the report.

The shooter opened fire at the London Pub in Oslo and the crime scene extended to the nearby streets when he was ultimately captured, police spokesman Tore Barstad told Aftenposten.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.