  /One day Trump's hot, one day he's cool: American journalist explains why US is 'NOT' the most powerful country

Gulshan Parveen
Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 20:09 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 20:09 IST
File images Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Veteran journalist Rick Sanchez recently spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where he said that US President Donald Trump's contradictory messaging strategy is pushing his nation's traditional allies towards rival powers. 

Veteran journalist Rick Sanchez recently spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where he said that US President Donald Trump's contradictory messaging strategy is pushing his nation's traditional allies towards rival powers. He mentioned Trump and said, "He's hot, he's cold. One day he loves you, one day he hates you."

"The messaging that's coming out these days from the United States is so incredibly confusing that it leaves people wondering whether they should act on it. Or just ignore it. And what most people are choosing to do is usually ignore it, from a business standpoint," he said in his statement at the summit.

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...

