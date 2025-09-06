/Six killed in Gujarat as cargo ropeway trolley breaks down at Pavagadh Hill Temple

Six people were killed on Saturday (September 6) after a cargo trolley on the Pavagadh Hill ropeway in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district collapsed, police confirmed. The accident took place when the cable of a ropeway used for transporting construction material snapped, sending the trolley crashing down. Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Dudhaat said that rescue and relief efforts are underway, with police and fire brigade teams deployed at the site.

The Kali Mata temple atop Pavagadh Hill, situated nearly 800 metres above ground level, can be reached either by climbing around 2,000 steps or using cable cars. Officials noted that the passenger ropeway had been shut earlier in the day due to bad weather, while the cargo system was in use for construction-related work. Pavagadh, which rises in three tiers from Champaner and has a plateau at about 1,471 feet, is a major pilgrimage destination. The temple dedicated to Goddess Kali attracts nearly 25 lakh devotees every year.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Panchmahal district collector Ajay Dahiya, the cabin carrying construction material was returning from the hilltop with five people inside when the cable snapped near the fourth tower. The cabin hit the first tower during the fall, leading to the deaths of all five passengers. Another person present at the site was also killed by the impact.