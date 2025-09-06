/WATCH - Indians perform Ganesh Visarjan rituals in UK, viral video sparks debate

The ten-day holy Ganesh festival is coming to an end with grand immersion rituals taking place across India and the globe. On Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with Ganesh Visarjan ceremonies. Amid the celebrations in India, a video from the United Kingdom has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Instagram by user Sandeep Anthwal and has received over 1.6 million views as of now. The video clip shows Indian devotees dressed in traditional ethnic wear carrying their Ganesh idols on a boat.

Later, after the prayers, devotees immersed their Ganesh idols in the river. A group of swans were also seen swimming near the idols.

The visuals of the event have created mixed reactions on social media. Some people praised it as a touching display of Indian culture on international soil, with one user commenting on Instagram that, “This is such a beautiful display of culture. It feels like home away from home.” Another user wrote, "Seeing swans swimming so close to the idols is magical."

While some people raised concerns about pollution and the impact of these rituals on aquatic life. Some users even questioned whether these rituals should be performed in rivers outside India or not. Some people also suggested that the idol should be made of food-grain materials, which can be consumed by fishes and other aquatic animals, present in the sea/river.

“I think idols in the developed world should be made of food-grade material which could be consumed by aquatic life," one user suggested on Instagram. One user also commented that, "Ganesh Chaturthi is for spreading joy, not controversy."