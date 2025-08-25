/Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Countries outside India where Lord Ganesha is worshipped

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is near, and Lord Ganesha’s worship goes beyond India. From Japan to Cambodia, discover six countries where Ganpati Bappa is revered as a symbol of wisdom, joy, and new beginnings.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is just around the corner, and preparations are in full swing to welcome the God of wisdom. The 10-day festival reaches its peak in spirituality and positivity, but here’s something surprising: Lord Ganesha is also worshipped in six other countries beyond India. Let's have a look at those six countries.
In Japan, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as Kangiten, a symbol of joy and success. Unlike in India, where modaks are offered, devotees here present daikon radishes. Temples like Matsuchiyama Shoden and Hozanji are dedicated to him, showing how Ganpati’s influence beautifully blends into Japanese Buddhist traditions.
Thailand, a Buddhist-majority nation, honours Lord Ganesha as Phra Phikanet, the bringer of fortune and happiness. Shrines and statues across the country draw both locals and tourists. The Wat Phra Sri Umadevi temple is especially popular, making Ganesha an integral part of Thailand’s cultural and spiritual landscape.
Since the 5th century, Cambodia has worshipped Lord Ganesha through Shaivite Hinduism. His influence is deeply ingrained in Khmer art and ancient temples. Even today, he is honoured as the liberator who clears life’s hurdles, making him an integral part of Cambodia’s cultural and spiritual history.
In Indonesia, especially in Bali, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of wisdom and new beginnings. Historical records trace his significance back to the 7th century. Carvings, temples, and rituals keep his presence alive, reflecting his deep connection to Indonesia’s Hindu communities and ancient traditions.
With its vibrant Hindu community, Malaysia celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi each year. Families keep his idols at home for blessings, while temples like Sri Sithi Vinayagar are dedicated to him. Here, Ganpati is widely seen as the remover of obstacles and the god of auspicious beginnings.
For the Hindu Newar community in Nepal, Ganesha is the deity of good fortune. Just like in India, rituals begin with his blessings. Famous temples like Maru Ganesh in Kathmandu and Surya Vinayak in Bhaktapur see devotees seeking prosperity and protection from obstacles in daily life.