North Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’, says South

North Korea fired an “unidentified ballistic missile” towards the eastern sea, South Korea’s military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Kim Seung-kyum said the launch was made Thursday but gave no further details

"North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into East Sea," General Kim Seung-kyum said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan, reports AFP

The launch came hours after North Korea’s foreign minister Choe Son Hue threatened to launch “fiercer” in response to the US-South Korea-Japan summit accord on the North.

Thursday’s missile provocation is the latest in a series of record-breaking launches this month. On November 9, the North fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.

