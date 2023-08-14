No siren or alarms as '1,000-degree' fire tornados tore through buildings of Maui, reveals Hawaii governor

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that terrifying fire tornados, which had temperatures of '1,000 degrees', tore through the buildings of Maui as no siren or alarms went off.

The blazes on the Maui's islands have now become the deadliest wildfires witnessed in the modern history of the United States which left 93 people dead and many others injured.

Green called the wildfire a 'fire hurricane' which blew 80mph winds and had temperatures soaring up to '1,000-degree heat.'

Hawaii Emergency Services Administration, meanwhile speaking to The Daily Mail, said, "Neither Maui nor HI-EMA activated warning sirens on Maui during the wildfire incident."

Speaking to MSNBC, Green said that Hurricane Dora led to the creation of fire cyclones which tore through buildings. Terming the areas as a 'war zone', he said,

"Everything is burnt to the ground in Lahaina. When the fire jumped from one spot to another – there were three or four fires going on at the same time – it got seeded very quickly with those 80 mph gusted winds. And then the fire moved at essentially a mile per minute, 60 mph down through the community. That's what a fire hurricane is going to look like in the era of global warming."

The siren system set up in Maui was "used to alert the public to seek additional information; they do not necessarily indicate an evacuation", he said.

To receive more information during the inferno, the locals were forced to check alerts sent to mobile devices. Speaking to NBC News, resident Lisa Panis said, "They didn't give us no warning. No nothing. No siren, no alarms, no nothing."

People jump into the ocean, and Lahaina's water system collapses

In the new footage, people are seen jumping into the Pacific Ocean so as to escape the flames as the wildfires raged throughout the island last week.

In the town of Lahaina, people were seen getting thrown around the choppy waters as embers and thick smoke surrounded them.

Meanwhile, firefighters who rushed to control the Maui wildfire found that the hydrants were running dry because of which the crews had to embark on a perilous rescue mission.

While trying to control the fire, fire crews found that the water pressure that was very feeble and the wind was turning the streams into mist. Then, with the increasing inferno and hurricane roaring towards the town's historic centre, the hydrants sputtered and turned useless.

“There was just no water in the hydrants,” stated Keahi Ho, one of the firefighters who was in Lahaina.

WATCH | Maui Hawaii wildfire: Death toll rises to 93

Tourists to avoid Maui, celebrities announce donations

Meanwhile, tourists have been urged by the officials in Hawaii to avoid travelling to Maui as hotels are preparing to keep evacuees and first responders.

Jeff Bezos and her fiancee Lauren Sanchez announce a $100 million fund for victims of the Maui wildfire.

Sanchez, who is vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, taking to Instagram and Threads said that the couple is establishing a $100 million Maui Fund to “help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years.” Oprah Winfrey, who is the most famous celebrity to own more than 2,000 acres on Maui, has been distributing pillows and other supplies.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.