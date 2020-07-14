No return to 'old normal' in near future, says WHO chief as cases rise by 1 million in 5 days

The World Health Organization on Monday warned that the pandemic is worsening globally and that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future as COVID-19 cases globally going past the 13 million figure.

The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the 'old normal' for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction; the virus remains public enemy number one. If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go. It's going to get worse and worse and worse, he warned, adding "there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a virtual briefing.

The number of deadly coronavirus cases around the world increased by a million in just five days.

Many countries in across the world are facing a second wave of the pandemic, Britain faces a potentially more deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the coming winter that could kill up to 120,000 people over nine months in a worst-case scenario. With COVID-19 more likely to spread in winter as people spend more time together in enclosed spaces, a second wave of the pandemic “could be more serious than the one we’ve just been through,” said experts.

As many as 13,236,252 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world so far. While more than 7,691,451 have recovered, 575,540 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 65,000 cases in a day and now has 3,479,483 coronavirus cases and 138,247 deaths. Brazil has 1,887,959 cases, and 72,921 deaths, while India is the third-worst-hit with 907,645 cases and 23,727 deaths.

