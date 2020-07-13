WHO records highest single-day spike with 230,370 global coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 12.55 million as nearly 230,370 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The surge in cases is the highest single-day spike seen in the world tally, till date.

Out of 230,370 cases, more than half of the cases were reported in the US — 133,486 cases were from the US. Brazil reported 70,398 cases.

The WHO reported more than 565,000 deaths from COVID-19 till date.

Mexico on Sunday reported 299,750 cases and 35,006 deaths in Mexico due to coronavirus till date. It is now the country with the fourth highest death toll from COVID-19, ahead of Italy, according Mexican health officials.

"There are 299,750 confirmed cases of infection and 35,006 deaths in Mexico," health officials said on the presidency's Twitter account.

Italy currently has 34,954 fatalities from the coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)