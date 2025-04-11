In Trump's wave of tariffwar, not just penguins, but the volcanoes of Australia's most remote territory were also targeted. Heard and McDonald Islands, two sub-Antarctic outposts located about 4,000 kilometres southwest of mainland Australia were included in Trump's "reciprocal tariffs", he announced on April 2.

The two islands are entirely uninhabited and have no trade infrastructure. Later, Trump's inclusion of those islands sparked confusion and mockery on social media platforms.

However, scientists say that there's far more to these islands than the existence of penguins.

Moreover, they are home to volcanoes and an "amazing" array of sea, birds, elephant seals, mosses, grasses and herbs.

The islands are conducive to create an industry for trade, nor for countries re-exporting goods to the US in search of a tariff loophole.

No human has set foot there since 2016, and access is allowed only with permission from the Australian government.

'Scientifically invaluable'

Heard Island is home to an active volcano capped by the snow-covered Mawson Peak, which regularly emits lava and gas.

“These islands are geologically active and scientifically invaluable,” said Justine Shaw, a conservation scientist who spent two months on Heard Island in 2003.

“They’re one of the few places where you can witness glacial and volcanic processes interacting in real-time.”

These islands have remained largely untouched due to their extreme remoteness and harsh weather.

Marine ecologist Dr Andrew Constable recalled the brutal environment there, saying, "We were held offshore for nine days by storms with 10-meter waves. It’s an incredibly wild place.”

Constable led a 40-day scientific mission to Heard Island in 2004.

The scientists argued that the islands are of global importance, not for what they produce but for what they preserve.

“It’s one of the few places left where you can observe nature in its purest form,” said Constable.

After Trump announced the tariffs on the external Australian territory inhabited by only penguins, it led to a meme feast on the Internet.

(With inputs from agencies)