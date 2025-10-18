/Millions to join in 2500 rallies across 50 states for 'No Kings' protests in US

Millions of protestors are expected to join in for more than 2,500 demonstrations across 50 states for another day of ‘No Kings’ protest. The protest is a symbolic demonstration across the US against what the demonstrators perceive as the rising authoritarianism in the Trump administration. There had been attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions, disappearances, deportation, deployment of the National Guard on the streets of America, gutting healthcare, gerrymandering maps and selling out families for billionaires.

The protests are also seen as a celebration of free speech. “I think what you'll see on No Kings II in October is a boisterous, joyful crowd expressing their political opinions in a peaceful, joyous way. People with dogs, people with kids, people with funny signs, music, dancing, laughing, community building, and a sense of collective effervescence that comes when you gather with a lot of people with a shared purpose,” said Ezra Levin, one of the co-founders of Indivisible, to USA Today.

Organisers and protestors have repeatedly drawn upon the 3.5 per cent law from the political science research that if 3.5 per cent of the population in any authoritarian regime participates in a non-violent protest, they can topple the regime.

Who is organising the protest?

The protests are being organised by more than 200 organisations as partners. The main partner is Indivisible, is a progressive movement and organisation in the United States initiated in 2016 as a reaction to the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. Other key partners include American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Common Defence, 50501 Movement, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Human Rights Campaign, League of Conservation Voters, United We Dream, MoveOn and National Nurses United.

What is the reaction of Trump and GOP leaders?

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, denied allegations of seeking unlimited power. He stated that "I'm not a king". He added, "I don’t feel like a king, I have to go through hell to get stuff approved.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson alleged that the demonstrations were by "pro-Hamas supporters," "Antifa types," and “Marxists.” He said that the protests were "hate America" and unpatriotic. Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed the National Guard and state police to Austin to “deter criminal mischief”.

How did the Democrats react?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris expressed support and encouraged peaceful participation in the protest. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Bernie Sanders are scheduled to attend a rally. Schumer defended the protests against the Republican rhetoric. California Governor Gavin Newsom called it a "declaration of independence".