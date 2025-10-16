/What is the ‘No Kings’ protest in Chicago? Meaning, origin, and why Chicago is at the heart of It?

Thousands are expected to join in Chicago for the ‘No Kings’ protest against the Trump administration on October 18. This is the second such protest, a sequel to the ‘biggest one-day anti-Trump’ protests of June 14, on the 79th birthday of Donald Trump. As the shutdown standoff continues, this is likely to be a major blow for the Trump administration. Progressive organisations predict that this Saturday is going to be bigger than ever.

What is the meaning of the 'No Kings' protests?

It is a nationwide protest against attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions and disappearances, the cutback on essential services, and the assault on free speech. The central message is that there is ‘No King’ in a democracy. The protestors evoke ‘No King’, referring to Trump's dictatorial mindset. This is a reflection of Trump's growing deployment of the National Guard on the streets of America, to terrorise using ICE agents to detain people of colour under the pretence of an immigration crackdown.

The tagline, as mentioned in the event page, is ‘No thrones, No Kings, No Crowns’. As US sen. for Vermont, Bernie Sanders put it, “It’s a rally of millions of people who believe in American freedom and are not going to allow you and President Trump to turn us into an authoritarian country.”

Origin of 'No Kings' protests

On June 14, 2025, the first No Kings protest was organised by a coordinated effort of the 50501 Movement (whose name signifies "50 states, 50 protests, one movement"), Indivisible, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the League of Conservation Voters, National Nurses United, Public Citizen, the SEIU and MoveOn. The date coincided with the US Army's 250th Anniversary and Donald Trump's birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Trump organised a parade in Washington, DC. Protestors deliberately hold demonstrations in other cities to show the power of people against Trump's ‘un-American Birthday Parade’.

Why is Chicago at the heart of it?

This event is being organised as an increase in ICE raids was seen in Chicago, local protestors have emphasised this 'horrendous cruelty' as the primary motivation behind the protest. Local leaders have also pushed back against the federalisation of the National Guard, blocking the move in court. Mayor Brandon Johnson has repeatedly referred to Trump as a 'tyrant' and ‘authoritarian’.

"Our actions and resistance are necessary as Trump sends militarised agents into our communities, silences voters and voices, and hands billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. We won’t accept a wannabe king, and we won’t back down in the face of chaos, corruption, and cruelty." Read the event page.