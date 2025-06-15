/‘No Kings’ protest: Hundreds of thousands of people take to US streets | In pics

The protests are taking place at the same time the military parade is being held in Washington to mark the founding of the US Army.
Tens of thousands of people flocked to the streets across the United States for the “No Kings” protest against President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies on Saturday (Jun 14).
According to the protest organisers, rallies are expected in all 50 states of the US, the largest demonstrations to take place since Trump returned to office in January. The protests are taking place with the aim of “rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarisation of our democracy.”
The protests are taking place at the same time the military parade is being held in Washington to mark the founding of the US Army. The event also coincides with the president’s 79th birthday.
Protestors were seen wielding signs with messages like “No KKKings!”, “No crown for the clown” and “The Trump fascist regime must go now!”.
“No Kings” organisers released an estimate of demonstrations being held at about 2,100 locations nationwide, across all the states and in some cities abroad. More than 200,000 protestors were present in New York, while Philadelphia saw a crowd of over 100,000.
Massive “No Kings” protests were also underway in Los Angeles, which has recently seen unrest following immigration raids by the Trump administration. The tensions further escalated after the administration deployed 4,000 National Guard members and 700 US Marines, drawing criticism from California authorities.
In March, the Trump administration deported over 250 Venezuelans to a mega-prison in El Salvador. They claimed that they were deporting members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, which it has declared a terrorist organisation.