Veteran NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers says 'personal life' is his priority right now but asserted that he's open to play in the league. Rodgers, who spent most of his career with Green Bay Packers, spent last two seasons with New York Jets before being let go in what turned out to be a highly controversial move.

"I'm open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life. And that's what I've told the coaches. There's still conversations that are being had. It's all been very honest lines of communication," said Rodgers during the 45-minute appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday (Apr 17).

He also addressed his ouster from Jets and said: "I was kind of shocked. Now I'm not shocked because I didn't think that was a possibility. Listen, of course, if they want to move on, that's totally fine, but shocked because I just flew across country. You could have told me this on the phone if we weren't even going to have a conversation."

Addressing the rumours regarding the money he has asked from the teams to play, Rodgers said that he hasn't asked for too much.

"I told every single one of the teams I talked to, it ain't about the money," he said. "I'll play for $10M's. I don't care. I never once said I need a multiyear deal, $30 [million or] $40 million. That's absolute bulls---. I said I'll play for 10. Whatever."

The four-time NFL MVP is considered one of the greats to ever play the game but only one Super Bowl ring to show for 20-year-long career. Nonetheless, Rodgers still remains one of the best quarterbacks in the league if he's fit and any team would like to have him in the pocket throwing Hail Marys at will.