New York to review any COVID-19 vaccine authorised by federal government

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has clearly stated that he will be asking his officials to review any COVID-19 vaccine that will be authorised by the federal government.

"Frankly, I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said. "New York state will have its own review when the federal government is finished with their review and says it's safe."

Cuomo has been a critic of Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus, which has affected more than 7 million people and taken nearly 200,000 deaths by now.

"The way the federal government has handled the vaccine, there are now serious questions about whether or not the vaccine has become politicized," Cuomo said.

He has said a committee will be set up to oversee the distribution and implementation plan for approved vaccines.

Trump has been accused of forcing CDC of releasing the coronavirus vaccine pre-maturely just to help his agenda in the upcoming US elections that are scheduled for November 03.

The FDA may bring out more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Trump hinted at not approving any such plans claiming it may appear as a political move. "We`re looking at that, and that has to be approved by the White House. We may or may not approve it," Trump told a White House news conference.