Coronavirus: Cases top 7 million as Midwest states battle uptick

With the latest spike, over 7 million people have tested positive for novel coronavirus across the United States on Thursday, a figure which is 20 per cent of the total number of cases across the world.

This grim milestone, according to a Reuters tally, comes days after the US topped over 200,000 Covid-19 fatalities, which is way higher than any other country.

In recent days, over 700 people are dying in the country of Covid-19.

The deadly virus has now shifted its base to the Midwest states of the country except Ohio as they have confirmed more infections in the last four weeks as compared with the earlier four weeks.

South Dakota had the highest percentage increase of 166 per cent with 8,129 new cases, while North Dakota’s new infections doubled to 8,752 when compared to the same time in August.

A Reuters analysis found that half of the 50 states in the US have reported a spike in positive cases this month.

The new rise in the US came last week after seeing a decline for eight successive weeks, surge experts attribute to reopening schools and universities along with various parties that were held to mark the Labour Day.



