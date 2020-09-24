Large genetic study finds novel coronavirus strain more contagious

A study to understand the structure of the novel coronavirus released on Wednesday has noted that a new strain of the deadly virus is more contagious.

The research conducted by Houston Methodist Hospital examined 5,000 genomes from the viruses recovered in the beginning phase of the outbreak in Houston, US and from a current wave of infections.

It, however, says that though there is a continual accumulation of mutations, there is little evidence to suggest that they have made the virus deadlier than what it was earlier.

The study revealed that in almost all the strains of the second wave had a mutation, known as D614G, which has increased the number of "spikes" present on Covid-19.

The spikes are what lead to binding the virus to other cells, thereby severing the infection.

It, however, needs to undergo a review by the peers.

The researchers said the variant strain had substantial amounts of the Covid-19 on initial diagnosis.

The study also noted that in some regions there were many mutations, possibly hinting that the virus is changing its order to counter the body's immune system.

The research is also seen as the largest collection of genetic sequences of the virus in the US so far.