India reports 86,508 new coronavirus cases; infections rise to over 5.7 million

India recorded 86,508 new coronavirus cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The total case COVID-19 cases in the country have gone up to 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, the ministry added.

The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 91,149.

The ministry added that 46,74,988 patients have been cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 6,74,36,031 virus samples have been tested nationwide so far with 11,56,569 samples tested on Wednesday.

In Pune, 3,886 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours along with 84 deaths.

Maharashtra prison authorities said 2,061 prisoners and 421 jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus across the state with six prisoners and five jail staff dieing of the virus.

In Andaman and Nicobar islands, twenty-one new coronavirus cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 3,712 with 166 active cases taking the total number of fatalities due to the virus to 52.

Jharkhand reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Wednesday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 75,089 including 648 deaths.

In Haryana, there were 1,986 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,16,856 including 19,276 active cases.



