Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to COVID-19 at AIIMS

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbed to COVID-19 at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, September 23.

Angadi is the second parliamentarian from Karnataka to succumb to coronavirus. He was the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, and was also a a member of the 16th Lok Sabha (Lower House) and 17th Lok Sabha from Belagavi.

Born on June 1, 1955, Angadi passed away at the age of 65 years. Earlier this month, he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after developing symptoms of COVID-19. His results had come in positive on September 11.

Following the detection of the virus, he had requested everywhere who had come in contact with him to get tested as well.

Indian Union Ministers who have contracted COVID-19 so far, Home Minister - Amit Shah, Minister of State for Agriculture - Kailash Choudhary, Ayush Minister - Shripad Nayak, Jal Shakti Minister - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs - Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Petroleum Minister - Dharmendra Pradhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message after Angadi's demise. He wrote "Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

