COVID-19 was created in the Wuhan laboratory: Professor Giuseppe Tritto

Coronavirus which is killing and infecting people all over the world was created in a Lab in China's Wuhan, such an idea would have been labelled a conspiracy theory until a few weeks ago.

But earlier this week, a Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, in an exclusive conversation with WION claimed that the deadly coronavirus was developed in a government laboratory in Wuhan. She also said that Chinese government was aware of the COVID-19 spread.

And now Professor Giuseppe Tritto, an internationally known expert in biotechnology and nanotechnology in his book 'China COVID 19: The chimera that changed the world' has said that he believes the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is behind the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), leaving little doubt that this viral “chimera” was artificially created as a bioweapon.

Earlier today — we spoke to professor Tritto, he says China has the capability to modify viruses — and develop bioweapons that — the Wuhan institute of virology — didn't follow the global standards for safety for a long time and — Chinese scientists were specifically working on bat coronaviruses — a project that was supervised by the military's top scientist She Zheng-lee.

Professor Tritto raises serious questions about the Wuhan lab it is called Asia’s largest virus bank scientists classify it as a "P-4" facility.

A lab that is supposed to follow the highest level of biosafety precautions, almost all major countries have a lab like this including India.

They follow global standards for safety and — these labs are open to inspection by the world but — not the Wuhan lab China does not follow global rules this facility has a checkered safety record professor Tritto told us — that the Wuhan lab only notified its safety measures last year. In 2019 it's been around since 2014 this lab was conducting studies on bat coronaviruses.

And interestingly, it is headed by china's leading expert on bioweapons-- the PLA's Major General Chen Wei what professor Tritto told us today— is what the world has long feared. He spoke to us from Rome.

