Netizens hail Elon Musk for ‘promptly’ replying to Twitter complaint in 3 minutes

Seldom does one get his complaint redressed when the matter is flagged on Twitter. Customers wait for days, if not hours, to get a reply from the company, whose products they are using.

But Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has taken customer responsiveness to a whole new level. It is no secret that Musk is hyperactive on Twitter—so much so that one wonders whether he himself is available on the social networking site or has hired any special team for this purpose.

He often posts opinions or engages in a heated debate on the social media site. From exchanging banters with the United States Senator Bernie Sanders to debating on ending world hunger with the director of the UN's World Food Programme, Musk’s Twitter replies have often gained attention as well as ire of many.

Recently, Musk left many impressed when he replied to a Twitter complaint related to his Tesla car in three minutes.

When a South Korean owner of Tesla Model 3 complained that he was unable to connect the electric compact sedan's system to his iPhone, Musk’s reply came within three minutes with a brief response, “Checking…".

Five hours after his first reply, Musk came back with an update on the server error issue and shared what went wrong with the Tesla app.

The Model 3 owner was amazed with Musk's promptness and even replied to the Tesla CEO with a ‘Thank you, Elon’ after this.

Netizens too praised Tesla CEO's prompt responsiveness to the concerns of Tesla owners.

