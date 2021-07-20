Warning of 'population collapse' on Earth, Elon Musk calls for colonisation of Mars  

In a recent tweet, Tech mogul Elon Musk supported colonisation of Mars, saying population collapse is a big problem on Earth and as the population of Mars is zero, it needs people.

Elon Musk tweeted, “I’m trying to set a good example! Population collapse is a much bigger problem than people realize and that’s just for Earth. Mars has a great need for people, seeing as population is currently zero. Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!”

Humans are the custodians of other life on Earth. Let us bring life to Mars!

Musk has been advocating Mars’ colonisation for a long time, even with a set deadline and plan of action. The Tesla CEO’s tweet was in response to a post shared by a Twitter handle titled ‘Tesla Owners of the East Bay’.

Bringing the problem of ‘population collapse’ on the fore, the fan club handle had tweeted how it is upon earth to solve it with reducing the birth rate in the world.

Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off.

On the microblogging site, the club wrote, “Population collapse could be upon us, but we appreciate that you good sir are still making tangible efforts to stave it off." Musk, who is father of seven children, said that he is trying to set a good example.