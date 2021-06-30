Morning news brief: US-Iran conflict, Canada heatwave, Covaxin and more

Here is WION's daily morning news brief with what’s happening around the world today.

The United States told the UNSC on Tuesday that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel or facilities.At least 69 people have died in the Vancouver area of Canada as a result of a record-breaking heat wave.

US tells UN weekend airstrikes were aimed at deterring Iran



Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defence against armed attack

69 dead as Canada records all-time high temperature of 49.5 degrees celsius



For the third day in a row, Canada's highest ever temperature was recorded in Lytton, British Columbia, at 49.5 degrees Celsius (121 degrees Fahrenheit).

COVID-19: US NIH says Covaxin very effective against Delta variant



Covaxin comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that can not replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus.

China has eliminated malaria: From 30 million cases to zero



Chinese scientists have developed genetics-based ways to track medication resistance and differentiate local instances from imported cases in recent years.



Watch: Facebook and Google officials appear in front of Parliamentary panel over platform misuse