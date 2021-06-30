COVID-19: US NIH says Covaxin very effective against Delta variant

The COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, produced by Bharat Biotech, is highly efficient in neutralising both Alpha and Delta strains of coronavirus, according to the US National Institute of Health (NIH).

"Results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India," the NIH said.



Also read | Covishield becomes collateral damage in the inter EU tussle over Chinese vaccines



Covaxin comprises a disabled form of SARS-CoV-2 that can not replicate but still stimulates the immune system to make antibodies against the virus. Published results from a phase 2 trial of the vaccine indicate that it is safe and well tolerated, the NIH said, adding that safety data from a phase 3 trial of Covaxin will become available later this year.



Also read | Delhi: New virus, Cytomegalovirus, found in Covid patients

Covaxin is a non-replicating version of SARS-CoV-2 that induces the immune system to produce antibodies against the virus.

The vaccine is safe and well tolerated, according to published results from a phase 2 trial. Safety data from a phase 3 trial of Covaxin will be available later this year.

"Meanwhile, unpublished interim results from the phase 3 trial indicate that the vaccine has 78 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease, 100 per cent efficacy against severe COVID-19, including hospitalisation, and 70 per cent efficacy against asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," it said.



Also read | Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's Covid vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources

"The results from two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively," the NIH said.

Earlier, the Centre had stated that Covishield and Covaxin work against SARS-CoV-2 variants Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, while effectiveness tests against the Delta Plus variant is ongoing, the government said on Friday. There are four variants of concern of the coronavirus disease, Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta, with Delta Plus being a sub-lineage of the Delta variant which is also a variant of concern.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said reduction of neutralisation capabilities of vaccine with different variants, which is based on global literature, shows that Covaxin does not change with the Alpha variant at all and so it is same as it is with the standard strain. "Covishield reduces slightly with Alpha, by 2.5 times. "Covaxin is effective for the Delta variant, but antibody response is slightly reduced to a three-fold reduction for Covishield, a two-fold reduction for Pfizer and Moderna, and a seven-fold reduction for Pfizer and Moderna," he said.

"However, Covishield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS-CoV-2- Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta. That is well established for these two vaccines," Bhargava said.

(With inputs from agencies)