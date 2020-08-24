Morning news brief: US FDA authorises blood plasma for COVID-19; Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain to win Champions League

US FDA authorises blood plasma treatment against coronavirus; Trump hails move

Trump said it was 'only made possible because of Operation Warp Speed', while adding, 'We are years ahead of approvals.'

8 dead as Storm Laura hits Haiti; Storm Marco set to hit Louisiana

Tropical Storm Laura brought in heavy rain and is predicted to hit the US coastal region on Wednesday.

Attacker wanted to burn down the two Christchurch mosques, court told

Tarrant has pleaded guilty to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one of terrorism.

Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League final

Bayern won the engaging final with a 1-0 margin after former PSG 24-year-old Kingsley Coman headed Joshua Kimmich's cross in the second half.

Watch: Lithuania citizens form human chain to support Belarus anti-govt protests