Morning news brief: Trump family wants 'war' on elections, possible civil war in Ethiopia and more

US Election results 2020: Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan

While Donald Trump is trying his best to get the judges to rule in his favour, Joe Biden has accepted his win and is urging people to 'keep the faith, folks'.

With a record of over 120,000 Covid-19 cases, US sets another grim milestone

At least 123,085 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed between 8:30 pm Wednesday and 8:30 pm Thursday.

Former Mexican defence minister pleads not guilty to US drug charges

Salvador Cienfuegos is accused of conspiring to produce and distribute "thousands of kilograms" of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in the US between December 2015 and February 2017.

Eta wreaks devastation in Central America, kills 50 in Gautemala

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America, with fatalities sharply up on Thursday as streets turned into rivers and dozens more were feared to be buried in their homes by mudslides.

A civil war is brewing in Ethiopia