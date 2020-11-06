With a record of over 120,000 Covid-19 cases, US sets another grim milestone

The United States set a new grim record of over 120,000 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, surging past the record it made the previous day, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.

At least 123,085 new Covid-19 infections were confirmed between 8:30 pm Wednesday and 8:30 pm Thursday (0130 GMT) as per the tally.

As many as 1,226 people also lost their lives in the past 24 hours across the US.

On Wednesday, 99,600 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country that globally leads in the number of infections and fatalities.

Nineteen out of 50 states confirmed record daily increase on Thursday. Earlier, 16 states reported record one-day surge in coronavirus cases on Oct 30, as per the Reuters data.

Though the latest uptick is wide, the Midwest regions have been hit the hardest, according to daily new cases per capita.

However, the daily deaths in the US are not rising at the same pace as infections, averaging 850 fatalities a day, up from 700 last month.

But, the hospitalisations of patients infected with Covid-19 rose to 52,500 on Thursday, which is rising for a successive 11th day and heading nearer to the highest-ever 58,370 admissions seen in July.

