Morning news brief: Putin's ally threatens to bomb UK, G7 Summit kicks off and more

The Russian foreign ministry has said that in order to counter the ''aggressive'' West, President Vladimir Putin told his counterpart from Belarus that Moscow would supply Minsk with missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Expressing concern about the "confrontational" and "repulsive" policies of its neighbours Lithuania and Poland, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko asked Putin to help Belarus mount a "symmetrical response".

Amid fears of stagflation, the Group of Seven summit has kicked off in Germany with Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcoming leaders. From energy shortages to a food crisis, the three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its far-reaching consequences.

One of the close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that London would be bombed first as the potential NATO target if World War III erupts.

