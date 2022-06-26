London will be bombed first if World War III happens, warns Vladimir Putin’s ally

One of the close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that London would be bombed first as the potential NATO target if World War III erupts.

Andrey Gurulyov, a member of Russia’s parliament’s defence committee, made these chilling remarks while speaking to Russian state-controlled Channel 1. He was discussing how a possible full-scale invasion of NATO’s Baltic state members would work out, reports UK-based Metro newspaper.

“We’ll destroy the entire group of enemy’s space satellites during the first air operation,” said lieutenant-general Gurulyov, a senior commander who now represents United Russia, the main pro-Vladimir Putin political party.

The move to bomb the UK first as a NATO member would trigger clause five of the military alliance and might lead to World War Three.

Article 5 states that if a NATO Ally is the victim of an armed attack, each and every other member of the Alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take the actions it deems necessary to assist the Ally attacked.

‘No-one will care if they are American or British, we would see them all as NATO. Second, we’ll mitigate the entire system of anti-missile defence, everywhere and 100 per cent. Third, we certainly won’t start from Warsaw, Paris or Berlin,” he was quoted as saying.

“The first to be hit will be London. It’s crystal clear that the threat to the world comes from the Anglo-Saxons,” he added.

He said the invasion of Baltic countries was the only way to prevent the West from blockading Kaliningrad, a Russian semi-exclave between Lithuania and Poland.

Also read | Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles to counter 'aggressive' West

Gurulyov said Western Europe would be “cut off from power supplies” – which he said would also be destroyed – and “immobilised.”

“In the third stage, I shall see what the USA will tell Western Europe on continuing their fight in the cold, without food and electricity,” he continued. “I wonder how they [the US] will manage to stay aside.”

Also read | Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

“This is the rough plan, and I deliberately leave out certain moments because they are not to be discussed on TV.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE