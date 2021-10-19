Morning news brief: North Korea fires ballistic missile, Moscow talks and more

North Korea launched one ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).Due to logistical issues, the United States will not attend the "Troika Plus" meeting in Moscow this week, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.Microsoft management found emails between Gates and a midlevel female employee at the firm more than a decade ago, while Gates was still an employee at Microsoft and chairman of the board.



North Korea fired one ballistic missile towards the sea of Japan: Reports





North Korea launched one ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

US will not attend Moscow talks on Afghanistan this week: Ned Price





The US has been pushing governments not to recognise the Taliban administration in the hopes of gaining influence on important issues, including women's and girls' rights.

Ecuador declares emergency over drug violence, orders troops onto streets





Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso mobilises police and troops in the streets as the South American country grapples with a surge in drug-related violence.

Microsoft warned Bill Gates over flirtatious emails to female colleague in 2008: Report



Microsoft executives in 2008 warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop, the company revealed Monday.



