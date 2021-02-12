Morning news brief: Myanmar protesters warned, Trump impeachment trial, and more

A day after presenting video evidence of the extent of the terror on the day US Capitol was attacked, US House prosecutors on Thursday urged the Senate to convict former president Donald Trump for inciting the deadly January 6 assault. Meanwhile, citing coronavirus fears, Myanmar's military chief urged protesters to end their demonstrations across the country against the military coup.

Convict Trump as he is overwhelmingly guilty: Prosecutors urge US Senate over Capitol attack



US House prosecutors wrapped up their impeachment case against Donald Trump on Thursday urging the Senate to convict the former president for inciting the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Myanmar military warns protesters to return to work amid nationwide demonstrations

Myanmar's military chief Min Aung Hlaing urged demonstrators to end their protest citing coronavirus fears on Thursday as people from all walks of life continued their protest across the country demanding the restoration of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's government.

China bans BBC World News for its reporting on Uighur genocide, Covid-19

The National Radio and Television Administration of China has banned British television channel BBC World News from airing in Chinese mainland.

Melbourne orders snap coronavirus lockdown during Australian Open tennis

Melbourne authorities imposed a snap five-day lockdown in Australia's second-biggest city to contain the outbreak of "hyper-infectious" UK strain on Thursday casting doubt on the fate of the Australian Open grand slam tennis tournament which began this week.

British government reiterates farmers' protests India's 'internal matter'



The United Kingdom government in the House of Commons said that farmers protest is India's internal matter.

