Gravitas: Wuhan virus origins probe: Is the WHO team divided over the results?

Feb 12, 2021, 12.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Is the WHO team tasked with investigating the origins of the Wuhan virus divided over the findings? Two experts - who were a part of the team have revealed how some of the key data wasn't shared with the investigators in China.
